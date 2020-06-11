Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

