TheStreet Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to D

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

CONN stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $257.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

