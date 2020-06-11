The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 14th total of 209,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the first quarter valued at $537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ PRSC traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.85. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $367.29 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect that The Providence Service will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

