Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of TTEK opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

