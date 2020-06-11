Teradata Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,456 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,270% compared to the typical volume of 982 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 846.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 1,083,311 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $28,355,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 786,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of TDC opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

