Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $12.56. Tenneco shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 71,536 shares trading hands.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $552.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 128,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $12,898,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.