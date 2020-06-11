Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $42,515.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 633,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $18,494,754.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,237 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,872. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

