Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 15%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price traded down 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.59, 20,540,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 424% from the average session volume of 3,917,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.