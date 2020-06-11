Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Telit Communications (LON:TCM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TCM stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Telit Communications has a one year low of GBX 64.76 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 180.66 ($2.30).

In other Telit Communications news, insider Anthony Dixon purchased 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £10,460.88 ($13,314.09).

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

