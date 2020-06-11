Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of THW stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

In other Tekla World Healthcare Fund news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $106,803.76.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

