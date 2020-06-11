Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the May 14th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Technical Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TCCO stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Technical Communications has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

