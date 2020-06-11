TD Securities Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to “Buy”

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.50. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

TSE:FM opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.11. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

