Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells $135,600.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $141,317.80.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

TRHC stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

