Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Up 6.2%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.54, 232,853 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 297,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $430.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 10,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340,889 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

