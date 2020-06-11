Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Synaptics stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -131.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,384.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

