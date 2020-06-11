Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 98 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 94 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 90.50.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

