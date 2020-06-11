Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,320.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,412.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,040.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.