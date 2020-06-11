SVB Leerink Weighs in on Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MREO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.30% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

