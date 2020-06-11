SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $329.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $221.81 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock worth $1,856,714. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 41,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

