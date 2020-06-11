Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -729.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

