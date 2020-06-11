Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.39. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 7,316,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

