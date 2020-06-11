Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.43. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 7,863,084 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,327,302 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

