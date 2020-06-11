Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.43. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 7,863,084 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,327,302 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.