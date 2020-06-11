Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and First Republic Bank (NASDAQ:FRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Republic Bank pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit State Bank and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank 1 10 7 0 2.33

First Republic Bank has a consensus price target of $107.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 21.21% N/A N/A First Republic Bank 21.46% 10.64% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.14 $6.48 million N/A N/A First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 4.63 $930.33 million $5.20 21.57

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Summit State Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

