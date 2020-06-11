Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,720 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the average daily volume of 1,308 call options.

LAKE opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

