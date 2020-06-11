Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Curis Call Options (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,869 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,154% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 302,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

