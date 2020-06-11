Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on STCK. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 264 ($3.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 264 ($3.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.75 ($3.38).
LON STCK opened at GBX 252 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $505.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.22.
In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,278.92).
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
