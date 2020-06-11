Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STCK. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 264 ($3.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 264 ($3.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.75 ($3.38).

LON STCK opened at GBX 252 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $505.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Stock Spirits Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,278.92).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

