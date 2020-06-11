Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,890 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,605 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

