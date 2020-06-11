Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,890 shares of company stock worth $6,938,605. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280,721 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,532 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.