St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in St. Joe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 37,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in St. Joe by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOE opened at $21.35 on Thursday. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

