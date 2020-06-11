Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 14th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of SPOK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,627. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Spok has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spok by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 432,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

