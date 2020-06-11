Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 11%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) dropped 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.76, approximately 32,223,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 10,932,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

