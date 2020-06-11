Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases £156.84 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,614 ($33.27) per share, with a total value of £156.84 ($199.62).
Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($29.25) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($31,850.86).
SXS opened at GBX 2,570 ($32.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.23. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,072 ($39.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,616.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,671.02.
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.
