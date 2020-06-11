Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases £156.84 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,614 ($33.27) per share, with a total value of £156.84 ($199.62).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spectris alerts:

On Wednesday, March 25th, Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($29.25) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($31,850.86).

SXS opened at GBX 2,570 ($32.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.23. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,072 ($39.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,616.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,671.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXS. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($27.24) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,130 ($27.11) to GBX 2,960 ($37.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,600 ($33.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($28.64) to GBX 2,240 ($28.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,565.45 ($32.65).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.