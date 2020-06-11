SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) vs. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Financial Review

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.96% 8.33% 2.93% Stamps.com 10.21% 10.26% 7.48%

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Stamps.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.08 $2.42 million N/A N/A Stamps.com $571.85 million 5.49 $59.23 million $3.33 55.23

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stamps.com 0 3 3 0 2.50

Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $157.40, suggesting a potential downside of 14.41%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stamps.com beats SPAR Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

