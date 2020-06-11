South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for South State in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSB. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of South State stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of South State by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,413,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 2.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.