Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Sosandar (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SOS opened at GBX 12.19 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.25. Sosandar has a 12 month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.98 ($0.39). The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Sosandar

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

