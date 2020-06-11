Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Sosandar (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of SOS opened at GBX 12.19 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.25. Sosandar has a 12 month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.98 ($0.39). The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
