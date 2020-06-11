Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.72. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 49,302,817 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.
The firm has a market cap of $951.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.
