Sony Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 37,432 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical volume of 3,498 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 536,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 5,797.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 424,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 3,265.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 326,587 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNE stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Sony has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNE shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

