Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $331,474.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,952.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,022 shares of company stock worth $1,578,820. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.