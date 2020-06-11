Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the May 14th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.33. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

