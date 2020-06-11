Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $4,667,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soliton by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Soliton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

SOLY opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $21.97.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

