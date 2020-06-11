Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Down 35.2%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares fell 35.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $2.10, 12,536,842 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,927% from the average session volume of 311,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

