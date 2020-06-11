Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.02, but opened at $15.38. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 3,550,900 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $11.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.