SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) were down 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 7,637,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,470,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 5.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in SM Energy by 97.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in SM Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

