SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Update

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 7,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SkyWest by 962.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

