Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.73

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 66802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sitime from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $536.74 million and a P/E ratio of -60.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $319,550. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $13,632,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $11,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $8,288,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $7,902,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at $6,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

