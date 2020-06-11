Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.44

Silver Viper Minerals Corp (CVE:VIPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 168596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

About Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company holds interest in three mineral concessions totaling 35,598 hectares that comprise part of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

