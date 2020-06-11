Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) vs. Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 27.75% 11.50% 1.08% Business First Bancshares 19.48% 8.52% 1.07%

This table compares Signature Bank and Business First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $1.94 billion 3.23 $588.93 million $10.86 10.78 Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 2.90 $23.77 million $1.80 8.89

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Signature Bank pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 3 9 1 2.85 Business First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Signature Bank currently has a consensus price target of $125.69, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Business First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.33%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Business First Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, and municipal and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

