Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 69.80 ($0.89) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 69.80 ($0.89) price objective (down from GBX 70 ($0.89)) on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

LON:SRC opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.53. Sigmaroc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.65 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25.

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

In related news, insider Garth Palmer acquired 26,315 shares of Sigmaroc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.70 ($12,727.12).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

