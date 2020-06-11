Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$11.75

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIA. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.19.
TSE:SIA opened at C$10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million and a P/E ratio of 156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.55. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$20.35.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
