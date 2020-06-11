Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$11.75

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIA. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.19.

TSE:SIA opened at C$10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million and a P/E ratio of 156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.55. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

