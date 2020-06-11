Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €145.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.00 ($123.60).

Siemens stock opened at €105.34 ($118.36) on Monday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($149.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.25.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

